Investigators see trend in homicide cases as Springfield nears another record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is on track to hit 2020′s record number of homicides or surpass it this year. So far in 2021, the police department is reporting 17 homicides. Springfield had a record-breaking 24 homicide incidents with 28 total victims in 2020.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says investigators are seeing a trend in these cases. In 2021, 16 out of the 17 homicides were due to violence from personal conflicts.

”It’s people that know each other who don’t get along for some reason or have a dispute for some reason,” Chief Williams says. “In the vast majority of those, they bring a weapon and they fire them in the situation to resolve it which is never good.”

Chief Williams says these aren’t random acts of violence.

“The general public is not at risk of being a victim of those types of situations and people really should feel at ease,” Chief Williams says. “It’s safe to be out and about and be anywhere in Springfield anytime.”

Guns have been the primary weapon in these cases.

“The prevalence of guns in our society is higher than it’s ever been and the fact that anybody can carry one anytime, anywhere,” Chief Williams says. “There’s a lot of people that aren’t trained, aren’t experienced, who just think it’s a good idea to have one and then they get mad and resort to using that and that’s something I wish we could correct.”

Chief Williams says investigators have solved 16 of the 17 homicides this year.

“If people know each other and other people know, we’re not really trying to find the unknown assailant,” Chief Williams says. “It’s trying to put the case together to present the charges to convict that person of that crime.”

When it comes to drugs, Chief Williams says it plays a part in a lot of criminal activity in Springfield. However, there are other factors that come into play.

“They’re not necessarily drug disputes,” Chief Williams says. “They’re disputes between two people over a variety of things. It could be a domestic situation, a family situation, a neighborhood dispute, two people that get in an argument about whatever. Certainly criminal activity and drug activity is a factor in that.”

Prevention is key. Chief Williams says these crimes are not happening in specific areas across Springfield, but because of associations.

“Not engaging with someone who you’re afraid might be become violent or letting it get to that level,” Chief Williams says. “Walking away, handling it later and certainly not resorting to a firearm if you’re losing the argument.”

