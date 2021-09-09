Advertisement

Lake Ozark, Mo. leaders allowing Bikefest to use center lane for parking

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman unanimously approved the use of the center lane for parking on the Lake Ozark Strip during Bikefest.

“The end result was positive and that was the hope, that was what city staff has worked hard on to make this a positive outcome for the event and extra visitors that come forth,” said Police Chief Gary Launderville.

A meeting was held Thursday where many could come voice concerns over this. Many showed up in support of using the center lane.

It was noted that Bikefest brings in thousands of people to the Lake of the Ozarks.

