Manhunt ends with suspect killing himself while hiding in a tree in Webster County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man killed himself after a manhunt Thursday in Webster County.

Officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a man who stole a car with a rifle in it south of Diggins.

Investigators say the man ditched the car, but kept the rifle. He took off into a wooded area. Troopers inside a helicopter located the man hiding up a tree. When officers encountered him, the suspect shot and killed himself.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name.

