Mask mandate now in effect in the Houston, Mo. School District

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) -Students and staff in the middle and high school buildings will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

The school district announced the new mandate on Facebook Wednesday night. The district says they made the decision due to the large number of quarantines and an increase in the number of positive tests. The mandate is for students in grades 6-12.

The district has crossed the 9% threshold and the numbers appear to be on the upswing.

Masks will be given to students if they don’t have one.

