Advertisement

Miller County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 deaths tied to man found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean.
J.T. McLean.(Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths tied to a man found dead in South Dakota.

Authorities found JT McLean dead in a car at a motel north of Sioux City. Investigators say he died by suicide.

Boone County, Mo. authorities already charged him with murder in the August 22 deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter in their home south of Columbia. Miller County investigators believe he is also tied to the deaths of a couple in Kaiser at their home. A well-being check by deputies Wednesday led to the discovery of the bodies of Daniel Stephan, 74 and Pamela Stephan, 64.

McLean escaped custody for several weeks. The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims in Miller County. Investigators used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area. McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at the motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
MO VIP.
CHECK LIST: Missouri announces MO VIP COVID-19 incentives winners for 2nd drawing
Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride...
Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Digital payments will go out from class action settlement.
On Your Side: Check your email for money from 2017 class action lawsuit

Latest News

The gun that was believed to have been used in a shooting at Shady Gators has been recovered.
Possible weapon recovered in Shady Gators shooting at Lake of the Ozarks
Shannon County officials shifting jail hours because of staffing
Camden County investigators locate weapon used in deadly shooting at bar over Memorial Day weekend
More smoke on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice temps today, but smoke returning