Miller County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 deaths tied to man found dead in South Dakota

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths tied to a man found dead in South Dakota.

Authorities found JT McLean dead in a car at a motel north of Sioux City. Investigators say he died by suicide.

Boone County, Mo. authorities already charged him with murder in the August 22 deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter in their home south of Columbia. Miller County investigators believe he is also tied to the deaths of a couple in Kaiser at their home. A well-being check by deputies Wednesday led to the discovery of the bodies of Daniel Stephan, 74 and Pamela Stephan, 64.

McLean escaped custody for several weeks. The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims in Miller County. Investigators used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area. McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at the motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

