New affordable apartment complex to be built off Branson, Mo. strip next year

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new affordable apartment complex called Penleigh-Branson Row is set to be built where the Angel Inn currently sits off the Branson strip.

Drever Atelier Partners purchased the Angel Inn with plans to transform the property into a multi family community. The apartments will provide more than 300 residents affordable living options.

Jonas Arjes the Executive Director the Taney County Partnership says it’s no secret there is a shortage of workforce housing in Branson.

“I don’t care if you call it affordable, I don’t care if you call it workforce, I don’t care if you call it starter housing we just need more inventory for people to live, so they can take the jobs that are available in this market,” Jonas Arjes said.

Arjes says the pandemic has only made the housing issue worse.

”About a 3-1 ratio of employees drive into Taney County to work versus driving out to work elsewhere,” Arjes said.

Branson’s Libby Brown says she thinks this will be great for the community.

”In Branson especially, it is a town based on tourism so year-round employment isn’t always an option, so I think this will be good for a lot of people that don’t have steady jobs in the area,” Libby Brown said.

When addressing workforce development issues Arjes says they look at initiatives and possible solutions.

”That next challenge is where are they going to sleep where are we going to put them,?” Arjes said.

Arjes says he thinks the rent the Drever group is proposing is similar to what people are paying on a weekly basis at extended stay motels.

”Plus then you’ll have the kitchen capabilities plus the amenities so it should be a good substitute for those that are in those situations,” said Aries.

”I would prefer more living in smaller housing than in a hotel room or something and I see a lot of that, so I think it would be a great option for those people,” Brown said.

He says development is not slowing down anytime soon.

”We have several projects that are going to be impactful, they’re all going to need employees and for us to be able to do that and get more people here to work we have to have the housing,” said Arjes.

The monthly rent for the apartment is around $600 and it is scheduled to be open for residents in early 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.