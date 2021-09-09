Advertisement

Possible weapon recovered in Shady Gators shooting at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities uncovered the gun believed to be used in a deadly shooting at Shady Gators over Memorial Day weekend.

They found the gun at 9 a.m. Thursday in the lake near Shady Gators.

Investigators say Chad Brewer shot Vonza Watson in the abdomen at the bar on May 29. Watson later died from his injuries. Investigators later charged Craig Hawkins with second-degree murder in the death.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly for months to locate the murder weapon,” said Caleb Cunningham, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney.

The gun does need to go through forensic analysis before it is confirmed.

“Once ballistics has confirmed that will be used in the case. And there will be additional charges,” said Cunningham.

It is unclear when additional charges will be brought about or if there are more suspects.

