Advertisement

Shannon County closes jail because of staffing shortage

By KY3 Staff and Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County sheriff has announced he is closing the jail in Eminence. And emergency dispatch won’t work around the clock.

Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley says the county will be moving its six remaining inmates to neighboring counties. He says they will likely pay for space at the Dent County Jail.

The sheriff says he doesn’t have enough staff for the jail, because he can’t find workers meeting the qualifications. Shannon county dispatchers, the only jail staff during overnight hours, make state minimum wage at $10.30. Because of the staffing shortage, the county will have no dispatchers working after midnight. And they will only work limited hours on weekends. The sheriff and the county commission say they don’t know where 911 calls will be transferred starting Saturday morning.

“You know, we’re really concerned about it, because if he’s not going to have anyone in the dispatch office, then the toning out for the emergency responders; we don’t know how that’s going to work, and it won’t I guess,” said Jeff Cowen, Shannon County Presiding Commissioner.

The commission says it has increased the jail’s budget $10,000 in the last year, but the sheriff says that only covered mandatory minimum wage increases. The county says anyone interested in working at the jail can apply at the county clerk’s office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
MO VIP.
CHECK LIST: Missouri announces MO VIP COVID-19 incentives winners for 2nd drawing
Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride...
Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Digital payments will go out from class action settlement.
On Your Side: Check your email for money from 2017 class action lawsuit

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls
Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls
The gun that was believed to have been used in a shooting at Shady Gators has been recovered.
Possible weapon recovered in Shady Gators shooting at Lake of the Ozarks
Shannon County officials shifting jail hours because of staffing
Camden County investigators locate weapon used in deadly shooting at bar over Memorial Day weekend