Shannon County closes jail because of staffing shortage

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County sheriff has announced he is closing the jail in Eminence. And emergency dispatch won’t work around the clock.

Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley says the county will be moving its six remaining inmates to neighboring counties. He says they will likely pay for space at the Dent County Jail.

The sheriff says he doesn’t have enough staff for the jail, because he can’t find workers meeting the qualifications. Shannon county dispatchers, the only jail staff during overnight hours, make state minimum wage at $10.30. Because of the staffing shortage, the county will have no dispatchers working after midnight. And they will only work limited hours on weekends. The sheriff and the county commission say they don’t know where 911 calls will be transferred starting Saturday morning.

“You know, we’re really concerned about it, because if he’s not going to have anyone in the dispatch office, then the toning out for the emergency responders; we don’t know how that’s going to work, and it won’t I guess,” said Jeff Cowen, Shannon County Presiding Commissioner.

The commission says it has increased the jail’s budget $10,000 in the last year, but the sheriff says that only covered mandatory minimum wage increases. The county says anyone interested in working at the jail can apply at the county clerk’s office.

