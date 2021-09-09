Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spicy treat for your next tailgate party.

Jalapeño Popper Rolls:

6 fresh jalapeños

6 oz softened cream cheese

1/2 cup bacon bits

12 balls of uncooked roll dough

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp garlic salt

Cut off top of pepper and remove the seeds. Cut pepper in half leaving two fillable tubes. Fill each tube with 1/2 ounce of cream cheese. Flatten each roll making a six inch disk. Place filled pepper and bacon bits in center of flattened roll. Wrap up dough to completely seal in jalapeño. Place on a cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt repeat with other rolls. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until rolls are golden brown.

Recipe serves four to six.

