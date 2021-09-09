Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spicy treat for your next tailgate party.

Jalapeño Popper Rolls:

6 fresh jalapeños

6 oz softened cream cheese

1/2 cup bacon bits

12 balls of uncooked roll dough

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp garlic salt

Cut off top of pepper and remove the seeds. Cut pepper in half leaving two fillable tubes. Fill each tube with 1/2 ounce of cream cheese. Flatten each roll making a six inch disk. Place filled pepper and bacon bits in center of flattened roll. Wrap up dough to completely seal in jalapeño. Place on a cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt repeat with other rolls. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until rolls are golden brown.

Recipe serves four to six.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
MO VIP.
CHECK LIST: Missouri announces MO VIP COVID-19 incentives winners for 2nd drawing
Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride...
Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Digital payments will go out from class action settlement.
On Your Side: Check your email for money from 2017 class action lawsuit

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls
Taste of the Ozarks: Zucchini & Heirloom Tomato Galette
Taste of the Ozarks: Zucchini & Heirloom Tomato Galette
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits