Taste of the Ozarks: Jalapeño Popper Rolls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spicy treat for your next tailgate party.
Jalapeño Popper Rolls:
6 fresh jalapeños
6 oz softened cream cheese
1/2 cup bacon bits
12 balls of uncooked roll dough
1/4 cup melted butter
1 tsp garlic salt
Cut off top of pepper and remove the seeds. Cut pepper in half leaving two fillable tubes. Fill each tube with 1/2 ounce of cream cheese. Flatten each roll making a six inch disk. Place filled pepper and bacon bits in center of flattened roll. Wrap up dough to completely seal in jalapeño. Place on a cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt repeat with other rolls. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until rolls are golden brown.
Recipe serves four to six.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.