On Your Side: Job scams, phony work-from-home offers and fake bonuses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Scammers want to trick you into thinking you’re hired. Instead of making money, you could be ripped off by the thousands.

Crooks troll legit job ad websites. They reel you in with a great sounding gig, like working from home or hiring bonuses. Do not be fooled.

“They put up this fake profile, this fake website, looked all kosher,” said Ryan Boyd.

Boyd thought she was a shipping executive, working from home and making $3,000 in three weeks.

“The packages were totally random. There was a baseball bat, wiring harness for mustang, pipes. I mean random,” Boyd said.

All she had to do was mail the items. Payday did not happen.

“Come Monday, no word, no money. Come Tuesday, no word, no money,” Boyd said.

Workers at the Better Business Bureau say they’re seeing an uptick in employment scams because the pandemic. They found this fraud most commonly impacts people between the ages of 25-34. People have lost money through fake checks and instructions to purchase equipment that never arrives. Here’s how the swindler tries to convenience you.

“People were told, this is who is going to be interviewing you. Here’s their drivers license. If someone is giving you sensitive information like that to you, that should be a red flag,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Make sure you can see the person who is interviewing you.

“If you are talking with them on Zoom, Skype, Google Hangout, if you can’t see them. It’s just a headshot or blurry photo or blurry image that should be a red flag,” Garland said.

Ryan changed her banking and PayPal info. She’s behind on her bills.

“If it’s going to wow you that big, chances are it’s fake. It’s not because you don’t deserve that opportunity, it’s just because they’re going to lure that way with it,” Boyd said.

Confirm the location of the employer. Use Google Maps. Plug in the address and see what pops up. Call a nearby business to make sure. Crooks use empty buildings, fields and parking lots to deceive.

