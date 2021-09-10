American Red Cross volunteer from Missouri reflects on response efforts to 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although the sites of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks are far from the Midwest, many people from Missouri helped with response efforts.

Workers and volunteers from American Red Cross were among those who helped in response, including Senior Disaster Program Manager Karla Duncan.

Duncan says she arrived at Ground Zero in mid-September of 2001 to help feed the thousands of rescuers searching for survivors in the rubble.

She says, even though the tragedy was immense, she treasures the sense of unity she experienced in the wake of the attacks.

“We were all Americans, and we all came together, and we stood united, and I wish that just for a little bit, we could all remember that feeling that we all had that brought us together.” said Duncan.

Duncan plans to spend some time by herself Saturday thinking about her time in New York two decades ago and saying a prayer for those who were lost.

