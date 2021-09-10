Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Greene County sex offender

Investigators say 55-year-old James Daniel Neal could still be in the Springfield area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

James Daniel Neal, 55
James Daniel Neal, 55(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies want you to be on the lookout for a Greene County sex offender. Detectives are looking for 55-year-old James Daniel Neal. He’s charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender in Missouri.

Deputy Jason Winston says Neal’s last known address is in Springfield on West Lynn Street. Detectives say it’s possible he’s still in the area. The Missouri sex offender registry lists an 11-year-old girl as a victim of sexual abuse by Neal.

James Daniel Neal has several tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck and the words ‘The’ and ‘One’ on each side of the cross. If you’ve seen him or have any information on his location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
