CoxHealth treating more COVID-19 patients from other states than Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients from out of state.

CoxHealth in Springfield reports 125 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 25 are Greene County residents, 17 are Taney County residents and 29 are out of state.

There are more out of state patients than local patients at Cox Hospital on Thursday. President and CEO Steve Edwards says during the surge of the Delta variant in the Ozarks, the hospital sent patients out of town to other hospitals. CoxHealth is able to return that favor.

”The challenge is our nurses and doctors are tired and we want to do our civic duty, but we also can’t afford to put too much pressure on our staff so we’re trying to manage this very carefully,” Edwards says.”

Edwards says not only is it their duty to care for these patients, but it’s also the law.

“If we have an open bed and have the capacity to take care of a patient, we really can’t turn that patient down,” Edwards says.

Edwards says states with lower vaccination rates are the ones needing that additional help. There are 16 patients from Oklahoma, nine from Kansas, two from Arkansas and two from Tennessee.

“We are getting patients from areas that we’ve not commonly got them from and that’s a reflection of hospitals in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and other areas are full,” Edwards says. “We still get at least 40 requests for referrals a day. People wanting to send patients to us and we don’t have that kind of capacity. But we are trying to do our duty to take care of those that we can without drowning our staff.”

Numbers at Mercy Springfield are declining, reporting 40 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. And 17 of those patients are from Greene County and one is from another state.

However, COVID-19 ICU charge nurse Lacey Gates says nurses are emotionally drained.

“I’ve actually completely lost count of how many patients that I’ve cared for within that year-and-a-half,” Gates says. “I try to think about my past and the patients I’ve taken care of but it’s almost like a fog because it’s been so traumatic.”

Gates says the number of patients she’s lost is too high for her to count. But she has a message for those families.

“We were with them the whole time and we combed their hair and we gave them braids and bathed them and gave them the respect they deserved, even though we didn’t really get to know them like they did,” Gates says. “I just want those family members to know that we were there for those patients and I don’t want them to feel like they died alone.”

There were even times Gates considered quitting. However, it’s her commitment to helping others that kept her going.

“If it’s not me, who else would be with these patients,” Gates says. “Who else would be with these families in such a time. They need people there. Even if I’m just someone they can yell at because they’re sad or mad or angry or if it’s someone that I can just hug because I’m the last person that they’ll ever see before they pass away.”

Gates says it’s important to try to keep a positive attitude.

“The best way to help stop compassion fatigue is the morale around your coworkers and trying to be upbeat and show compassion,” Gates says. “Be positive because our workplace is such a sad environment. You have to be positive to be able to go throughout your day or even come back to work the next day.”

Despite all the death she’s had to witness, Gates has also been able to see patients go home to their families.

“They’re very, very few but they do have a place in my heart,” Gates says. “I’m so excited and I love to watch them roll out of here with their family and go home and be with their loved ones.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.