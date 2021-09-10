Advertisement

Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive

By WXIX staff and Debra Dolan
Sep. 10, 2021
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – The family of Elder Tomas Ocampomejia was devastated when the Ohio State Highway Patrol told them he was killed in a crash.

According to WXIX, law enforcement told his family the 42-year-old man was driving on the interstate Wednesday when a semi-truck rammed him from behind, ejecting him from the vehicle.

But as family members were about to tell Ocampomejia’s 9-year-old son, the man, who was allegedly dead, pulled up in the driveway.

Jasmin Ibarra, the 9-year-old’s half-sister, ran outside in disbelief.

“I needed to see if he was dead or not[…] and it was Elder,” Ibarra said. “And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to dead,’ and he just looked shocked and like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

As it turns out, Ocampomejia is alive and well.

“It feels like someone came back from the dead,” Ibarra said.

Ocampomejia said the whole situation felt surreal and is very sad.

“It was crazy,” Ibarra said. “It was a long morning for me. It just feels like a movie.”

A different man was killed in the crash with a semi-truck on the interstate Wednesday, but the coroner’s office has not yet identified him.

