Firefighters battle house fire in Springfield, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1900 block of North Marlan Avenue.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire damaged a home Thursday night in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1900 block of North Marlan Avenue.

Investigators say initially they thought someone could be inside the home. The owner, however, escaped to call 911. Investigators say the fire damaged the back bedroom.

