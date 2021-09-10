Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps remain but no humidity

No rain through early next week
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today is the hottest day of the upcoming week. Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm to the mid-90s. Expect breezy conditions today. The best news, no heat index! Dry air is in place which means it won’t feel uncomfortable and sticky when you step outside.

Hot temperatures return this afternoon
Hot temperatures return this afternoon(KYTV)

Skies will remain clear of clouds this weekend but they will appear hazy because of wildfire smoke. Air quality is in the moderate category today and may present some problems for more sensitive groups.

Hazy skies because of wildfire smoke
Hazy skies because of wildfire smoke(KYTV)

Low temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday is another hot one with highs nearing 92 degrees. Expect smokey skies over the weekend because of western wildfires. This will make the skies appear milky white instead of their usual blue.Watching for a cold front to move in during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday timeframe.

This front may actually bring some rain, so showers and thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday. Our temperatures are cooler by mid-week because of the front.

Watching for rainfall potential overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning
Watching for rainfall potential overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning(KYTV)

The 90s can be expected Monday. 88 degrees for the high-temperature Tuesday, then we are in the low 80s through the rest of the week. Conditions turn dry after Wednesday.

Temps in the downwards trend this week
Temps in the downwards trend this week(KYTV)

