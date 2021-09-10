Former Missouri Supreme Court justice joins Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice will join an effort by Jackson County prosecutors to free a man who they believe was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder.

Edward “Chip” Robertson will work on the case of 62-year-old Kevin Strickland, who was jailed in 1979. Robertson served on the Missouri Supreme Court from 1985 to 1998.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office has said it does not believe Strickland was involved in the shootings. They have used a new state law to ask a Circuit Court judge to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he believes Strickland is guilty and is arguing against his release.

