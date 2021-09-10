Advertisement

Former Missouri Supreme Court justice joins Kevin Strickland case

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. The Missouri Attorney General's office says the longtime inmate is guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978. In a motion filed Monday, July 12, 2021, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke asked a judge to deny a petition seeking to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice will join an effort by Jackson County prosecutors to free a man who they believe was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder.

Edward “Chip” Robertson will work on the case of 62-year-old Kevin Strickland, who was jailed in 1979. Robertson served on the Missouri Supreme Court from 1985 to 1998.  

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office has said it does not believe Strickland was involved in the shootings. They have used a new state law to ask a Circuit Court judge to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he believes Strickland is guilty and is arguing against his release.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
generic
Manhunt ends with suspect killing himself while hiding in a tree in Webster County
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota
J.T. McLean.
Miller County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 deaths tied to man found dead in South Dakota
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

New Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more
U.S. 60/U.S. 65/Springfield, Mo.
MoDOT closing U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp for repairs through Monday morning
Dr. Loren Lundstrom is the Dean of Student Development at Ozarks Technical Community College...
9/11 Survivor, OTC’s Dr. Loren Lundstrom, reflects on the attacks 20 years later
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
LIST: See events in the Ozarks remembering victims of 9/11 attacks