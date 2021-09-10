Advertisement

KY3 FLASHBACK: Parents of John Willett travel to New York City on first anniversary of 9/11

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK CITY (KY3) - In 2002, KY3′s Jerry Jacob traveled to New York City with Ron and Lucy Willett to remember their son killed in the 9/11 attacks.

The couple’s son John died in the Twin Towers attack. Willett grew up in Walnut Shade, Mo. He worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the financial district.

