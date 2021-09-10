Lake Regional Health System CEO Dane Henry to resign in Jan. 2022

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Dane Henry, the CEO of Lake Regional Health System, has announced his resignation, which is effective January 3, 2022.

Henry is taking a job in Atlanta, where he will be become president of Partners Cooperative, Inc. He will lead an organization that supports more than 30 health systems and their hospital subsidiaries.

Lake Regional Health Systems is expected to conduct a nation wide search for his replacement.

“On behalf of the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors, I wish to thank Dane W. Henry, FACHE, for his exceptional service to the health system and the community we serve. His vision has helped us build a stronger organization based on commitment to culture and shared values. Dane’s energy and determination have shaped the work we do today, as well as where we see ourselves in the future,” said James D. Judas Jr., chair, Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors in a statement to KY3.

