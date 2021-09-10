Lebanon teacher helping students born after 9/11 learn more about it

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Students that were in school on September 11, 2001 are done with the school system. Now, the next generation of students is learning about the day and as the 20th anniversary nears.

Hannah Foreman’s third grade class spent the week learning about 9/11. They ended it with a presentation from one of their classmates and writing letters to soldiers and first responders.

Nine-year-old Raylan Greenwood has learned more about 9/11 ahead of the 20th anniversary.

”Some things I know about 9/11. ... The towers crumbled, the C-grade fire engine was crashed by one of them that fell down, and many people jumped out of the top and the towers were there in the top,” said Greenwood.

Raylan even made a presentation for his class.

”I’ve always had an interest in disasters like that,” said Greenwood.

Hannah Foreman was in third grade at Maplecrest Elementary School when the events of 9/11 unfolded.

”I remember just the whole building kind of shut down, so to speak, everything was very calm. I remember my teacher pulling up the news, and we watched everything unfold on the TV. I remember going home and just sitting on my mom’s bed watching everything happen,” said Foreman.

Foreman said she is impressed with the reactions from her students and their eagerness to learn.

”My students were born in a post-9/11 world. A lot of them don’t understand the severity of 9/11, and the events that took place. They have a lot of curiosity of why these events happened,” said Foreman.

The students want to understand what happened.

”Whenever I discuss the towers that hit, they are just mind blown that, first of all, that there’s towers even that high, but second of all, that there could be people in the world that do mean things to others,” said Foreman.

Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States experienced one of the deadliest single days in its history. All told, 2,977 Americans lost their lives during the attacks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.