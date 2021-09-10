Advertisement

LIST: See events in the Ozarks remembering victims of 9/11 attacks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks will remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The events will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Check out the list below. If you would like your public event added, email digitalnews@ky3.com ...

SATURDAY:

* 9/11 Marshfield Remembers the Fallen of September 11, 2001: Patriot Park 8 a.m.

* Boone County, Ark. Honor Event: Harrison Fire Dept. 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

SUNDAY:

* Springfield-Area Memorial Stair Climb @ MSU’s Plaster Stadium 8:30 a.m.: http://springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org/

MONDAY:

Evangel University hosts 9/11 commemoration event with former Attorney General John Ashcroft: https://www.evangel.edu/press_releases/conversation-with-former-u-s-attorney-general-john-ashcroft-in-commemoration-of-9-11-20th-anniversary/

