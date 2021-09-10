MoDOT closing U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp for repairs through Monday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT plans to close the U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp in south Springfield for repairs. The closures will happen in the overnight hours.
Here’s an explanation from MoDOT.
Where: Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp in southeast Springfield CLOSED over three consecutive weekends
When:
- 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 13
- 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 20
- 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 27
What: Contractor crews cleaning and sealing bridge deck/driving surfaces. The work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the bridge. This work was rescheduled from July, due to weather
Traffic Impacts:
- Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp CLOSED over three consecutive weekends (weather permitting)
- Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to southbound Route 65 to Evans Road interchange to northbound Route 65
- Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons
- Route 60 median crossovers east of Route 65 CLOSED due to safety reasons at these location:
- Highland Springs Boulevard
- Farm Road 189
- Farm Road 193
- DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.
- Ramp will remain closed ‘round the clock to allow sealing material to cure properly
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)
