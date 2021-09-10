Advertisement

MoDOT closing U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp for repairs through Monday morning

U.S. 60/U.S. 65/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT plans to close the U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp in south Springfield for repairs. The closures will happen in the overnight hours.

Here’s an explanation from MoDOT.

Where: Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp in southeast Springfield CLOSED over three consecutive weekends

When:

  • 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 13
  • 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 20
  • 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 27

What: Contractor crews cleaning and sealing bridge deck/driving surfaces. The work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the bridge. This work was rescheduled from July, due to weather

Traffic Impacts:

  • Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp CLOSED over three consecutive weekends (weather permitting)
  • Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to southbound Route 65 to Evans Road interchange to northbound Route 65
  • Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons
  • Route 60 median crossovers east of Route 65 CLOSED due to safety reasons at these location:
  • Highland Springs Boulevard
  • Farm Road 189
  • Farm Road 193
  • DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.
  • Ramp will remain closed ‘round the clock to allow sealing material to cure properly
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)

