MoDOT closing U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp for repairs through Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT plans to close the U.S. 60/U.S. 65 flyover ramp in south Springfield for repairs. The closures will happen in the overnight hours.

Here’s an explanation from MoDOT.

Where: Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp in southeast Springfield CLOSED over three consecutive weekends

When:

8 p.m. Friday, September 10, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 13

8 p.m. Friday, September 17, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 20

8 p.m. Friday, September 24, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 27

What: Contractor crews cleaning and sealing bridge deck/driving surfaces. The work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the bridge. This work was rescheduled from July, due to weather

Traffic Impacts:

Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp CLOSED over three consecutive weekends (weather permitting)

Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to southbound Route 65 to Evans Road interchange to northbound Route 65

Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons

Route 60 median crossovers east of Route 65 CLOSED due to safety reasons at these location:

Highland Springs Boulevard

Farm Road 189

Farm Road 193

DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.

Ramp will remain closed ‘round the clock to allow sealing material to cure properly

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.