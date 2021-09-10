Advertisement

New Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more

Amazon fulfillment center in Republic
Amazon fulfillment center in Republic(KYTV)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Amazon has announced it will now pay for full college tuition, as well as GEDs and more for it’s frontline workers.  The company’s new $1.2 billion dollar investment by 2025 will impact new Amazon employees here in the Springfield area.

Just last month, Amazon opened its 1.3 million square foot fulfillment center on the edge of Republic, currently employing more than 200 people. Now, with Amazon’s announcement that it plans to further invest in upskilling for its employees, those workers will have the opportunity to receive free college or other training.  The Career Choice program will pay for college tuition, GEDs, and English as a Second Language certifications.  The company will offer other training opportunities in data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience and research design.

“Amazon has a long commitment to upskilling for employees,” says Ardine Williams, Amazon vice president of workforce development. " We’re the second largest private employer in the United States, and we know that we have a role to play in creating good jobs. So industry-leading pay, comprehensive benefits for full-time employees from day one and the opportunity to add skills to experience.”

We don’t know yet what colleges Amazon will be working with through its Career Choice program.

“Our team is working right now on the details and making sure that we’re curating programs and providers that meet our employees where they are, and that detail will be rolled out to our employee base in January.”

Amazon says hourly employees can become eligible after 90 days of employment. Amazon has an online career fair next week, on September 15th.  https://www.amazoncareerday.com/us/home

