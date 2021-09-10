UPDATE: Webster County manhunt ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News has learned of an update to a story we first reported on Thursday...

Investigators first told KY3 a manhunt Thursday in Webster County ended with a man killing himself. After an initial investigation, authorities now say the manhunt ended with a law enforcement officer shooting and killing the suspect.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is underway. A critical incident team, which includes Greene County deputies, is handling the investigation.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department says this all started following a house fire Thursday morning at 5:20 near Diggins.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the department responded to a report of a man who stole a car with a rifle in it. Eventually, authorities then chased a suspicious person on foot and eventually found him in a tree stand with a gun a few miles away, per the sheriff’s department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers and deputies from Webster County started walking up to the tree stand. One of the troopers’ guns, which was carried over a shoulder, discharged into the ground twice. Around the same time, a law enforcement officer shot and killed the suspect in the tree.

One trooper and two other law enforcement officers are on administrative leave. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or officers involved at this time.

Additional details remain limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

