Volunteer Ozarks - Bike MS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The MS Society is hosting its annual Bike MS on Saturday, September 11. The ride normally consists of two days, spanning over 150 miles, however the organization is changing it to a one-day ride due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Bike MS Director, Bethany Spilhaus, talked to Daniel Posey about the multiple changes to the route this year and their need for volunteers.

