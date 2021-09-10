Advertisement

On Your Side: New IRS scams

IRS Scam Example
IRS Scam Example(IRS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crooks posing as IRS agents. It’s not a new scheme, but the tactics are better.

“Anytime we see programs from the government, like what we’ve seen through the CARES Act and some of the COVID responses, we see this uptick” said Tyler Hatcher, IRS agent. “In my 20-year career, I don’t remember seeing so many programs, pushed out to help taxpayers. And so it’s not a surprise, but it is concerning to us.”

There’s a new bogus email. Crooks stole the IRS logo. It’s about your stimulus payment. It says you need to update your bank info so you can get $800.

There’s a new scam text. It says to respond for your stimulus payment.

“We’re not going to contact you unsolicited through an email or a text. We do make phone calls and we do send letters. And those phone calls, 99% of the time are going to be to set up an in-person interview so that we can show you our credentials, you can see our identification,” said Hatcher.

Swindlers will say you need to pay a fee to get your payment. Do not do it.

“The government is not going to ask you to run down to Walmart and get a money order and send it. No government entity does that,” said Hatcher.

Remember the IRS will not email you or text you. If you’re worried about an email, zoom in on that from address, it’s usually clear it’s not from an official government address. Misspellings are common too.

