Air quality concerns in the Ozarks for this weekend as smoke from wildfires enters the atmosphere

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The wildfires out west are leading to thick smoke throughout the atmosphere. As they keep burning, some of that haze will be seen here in the Ozarks, impacting air quality.

The air quality in Springfield is moderate as of Friday night. That air quality is expected to either stay that way or potentially get worse over the weekend.

The City of Ozark’s Assistant Fire Chief Don Gregory says that’s something unusual for people from the Ozarks.

“Here in the Midwest we’re blessed with wonderful air quality and beautiful weather year round,” Gregory says.

Assistant Chief Gregory is advising people to limit their time outside this weekend, especially if they already have respiratory issues, like asthma or COPD.

“Make sure you have the prescriptions that your doctors provided you,” Gregory says. “Quick acting inhalers and things like that to try to stop any of those breathing issues that may flare up.”

If you don’t usually have breathing problems, there are still things to look out for.

“Shortness of breath is one of the early onset signs of having low oxygen profusion,” Assistant Chief Gregory says. “The smoke and the poor air quality can likely lead to a higher likelihood of having a breathing issue for someone who doesn’t generally deal with that.”

KY3′s meteorologist Robert Hahn says late at night or earlier in the morning winds may calm down, which could allow the smoke to settle towards the surface.

“This is some of the thickest smoke, at least aloft, that we’ve seen this year,” Hahn says.

He says that poor air quality could stick around into next week.

“We’ll finally get a cold front in here sometime late Tuesday onto Wednesday,” Hahn says. “Hopefully that starts to clear some of the smoke out.”

On days with no clouds, Hahn says you might see a milky color instead of a blue sky. At sunset, he says you may see a lot of red in the sky or fiery sunsets. Those are both signs of poor air quality.

“If you’re in an area where you can actually physically see that haze and that smoke, then you’re breathing those particles in and so if you can see it, you’re inhaling it,” Hahn says.

Gregory says if you’re starting to feel that shortness of breath, it’s important to get inside.

“Anywhere that’s air conditioned will be beneficial because of the filtration systems in our HVAC systems,” Assistant Chief Gregory says. “But if your breathing issues continue, specifically if you have chronic lung issues, it may be worth calling 911.”

Gregory says the groups that should be most cautious are children, the elderly and those people who already respiratory issues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.