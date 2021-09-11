Another call of duty: Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap on the broadcast for Lebanon football games

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday nights, Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap has a different call to duty.

You may see Millsap on the road a lot. This high school football season, he also serves as one of the voices of the Lebanon Yellowjackets.

Sheriff Millsap helps call the Lebanon high school football games with his partner Kevin Stubblefield on KJEL radio, and he loves every second of it.

“Lebanon makes it exciting,” said Millsap. “So I’ve kind of lived the dream of having the best part-time job in the world and that’s been a play-by-play broadcaster.”

He said he has been broadcasting for 37 years.

“There’s an excitement in that business,” said Millsap. “You don’t know what’s going to happen while doing play-by-play. Is there going to be a run up the middle for 50 yards? Or is it going to be a fumble or an interception?”

Sheriff Millsap said there are many comparisons to this part-time job to his full-time job.

“I think that everybody that is a play-by-play announcer is an adrenaline junkie,” said Millsap. “I know everybody that’s a cop is an adrenaline junkie. I think there’s something that we have in common in the two professions that I have.”

Sheriff Millsap also said seeing kids grow up is what makes him come back every year.

“I like being involved with the young people and being part of the community through our broadcast.”

Sheriff Millsap said he plans to be in the booth all this year and hopes to come back to announce next year.

