Advertisement

Arkansas virus deaths rise, patients on ventilators decline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by 33 on Saturday while the number of hospitalized patients on ventilators declined by 24, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The death toll since the pandemic began has reached 7,232, the department reported, and there were 292 people on ventilators compared to 316 on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases daily in the state has declined from 2,131.9 on Aug. 26 to 1,681.9 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of deaths has fallen from 31.7 daily to 25.3 during the same time period.

Arkansas, with 853 new cases daily during the past two weeks, had the 14th highest rate in the nation, based on federal Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The health department reported 1.2 million, or 49.9%, Arkansans aged 12 or older, are fully vaccinated against the virus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan
Judge orders Missouri restaurant to temporarily close over mask dispute
Amazon fulfillment center in Republic
New Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during ceremonies to...
‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men...
Two wanted for questioning in Douglas County investigation
Stone County and several other communities around the Ozarks are commemorating two decades...
Stone County holds 9.11K Memorial Walk in remembrance of 9/11 victims