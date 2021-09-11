City of Marshfield hosts 9/11 memorial event at Patriot Park

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield is commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a “Marshfield Remembers” memorial event in honor of those who lost their lives.

One of the displays is a field of nearly 3,000 flags, each representing a life lost on 9/11.

“Some of my thoughts and feelings were, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of people to keep in remembrance of that day.’ Just thinking about it, there are a lot of emotions that come to mind when you stop to think about it,” said high school senior Malachi Thompson.

“I saw this as an opportunity for us to come together and those of us who did experience that day to reflect on what that meant, but also to educate our younger citizens and help them have a better understanding of what this means to us,” said Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish.

The K-9 Courage dog swim will be held in honor of the search and rescue dogs who helped with recovery efforts in the city pool. The finale will be a tribute in lights will begin at 8 p.m. with three volleys of fire, followed by two towers of light gracing the night’s sky for exactly 102 minutes, followed by the playing of Taps.

“I want people to remember what it felt like when the news came and the realization of the fact that we were attacked that this wasn’t an accident,” said McNish.

The event is come-and-go and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

