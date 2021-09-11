Advertisement

City of Marshfield hosts 9/11 memorial event at Patriot Park

The city of Marshfield is hosting “Marshfield Remembers” memorial event in honor of those who...
The city of Marshfield is hosting “Marshfield Remembers” memorial event in honor of those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield is commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a “Marshfield Remembers” memorial event in honor of those who lost their lives.

One of the displays is a field of nearly 3,000 flags, each representing a life lost on 9/11.

“Some of my thoughts and feelings were, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of people to keep in remembrance of that day.’ Just thinking about it, there are a lot of emotions that come to mind when you stop to think about it,” said high school senior Malachi Thompson.

“I saw this as an opportunity for us to come together and those of us who did experience that day to reflect on what that meant, but also to educate our younger citizens and help them have a better understanding of what this means to us,” said Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish.

The K-9 Courage dog swim will be held in honor of the search and rescue dogs who helped with recovery efforts in the city pool. The finale will be a tribute in lights will begin at 8 p.m. with three volleys of fire, followed by two towers of light gracing the night’s sky for exactly 102 minutes, followed by the playing of Taps.

“I want people to remember what it felt like when the news came and the realization of the fact that we were attacked that this wasn’t an accident,” said McNish.

The event is come-and-go and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Amazon fulfillment center in Republic
New Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more
Judge orders Missouri restaurant to temporarily close over mask dispute

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Laclede County Sheriff, David Millsap, returns as Lebanon High School's play-by-play announcer
Another call of duty: Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap on the broadcast for Lebanon football games
Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap calling Lebanon football games
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation