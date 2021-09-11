Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hazy skies acting as a lid on the temps

Tuesday night’s cold front will help clear out the smoke
Hazy skies and warm temps today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
Temperatures yesterday stayed out of the mid-90s due to the smokey skies scattering the sun’s rays. Today will have a similar effect. With hazy skies still the story, temperatures will only get into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Range of temperatures from upper 80s to 90 degrees
The higher smoke concentration levels may cause problems for a few. If you are sensitive to smoke spend some time indoors today and tomorrow.

Smoky Skies continue through the afternoon
We’ll have a breezy afternoon with southwest winds gusting upwards of 20mph and low humidity. Tonight the temperatures dip into the 60s. Clear skies remain through tomorrow as temperatures rise again to levels very similar to today.

An upper-level trough develops Tuesday and moves eastward. This will have a surface low pressure and cold front. As the front moves southeast we’ll have chances for showers. There is some uncertainty on how far south the front will reach. Rainfall amounts look better for areas north of I-44, with decreasing amounts and you move into Arkansas.Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will cool temperatures down through the week, but we look to recover those 90-degree highs by next weekend as the western ridge builds.

Rain chances overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday
