Advertisement

Investigation moves forward after man, suspected multiple deaths in central Missouri, found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean.
J.T. McLean.(Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are moving forward with an investigation after a man wanted in connection to four Missouri deaths was recently found dead in South Dakota.

Authorities found JT McLean dead in a car at a motel near Sioux City, and investigators say he died by suicide.

Boone County, Mo. authorities already charged him with murder in the August 22 deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter in their home south of Columbia. According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, he is also believed to be connected to the deaths of a couple in Kaiser at their home. A well-being check by deputies earlier this week led to the discovery of the bodies of Daniel Stephan, 74 and Pamela Stephan, 64.

Autopsies for Daniel and Pam Stephan are scheduled for Monday in Columbia, but results of those autopsies may not be available for several weeks, per the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota has executed a search warrant and obtained several items of interest. Detectives from Miller County and Boone County, in addition to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, are expected to travel to South Dakota next week to assist with the investigation.

McLean escaped custody for several weeks. The U.S. Marshal’s Service had contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean was likely in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims in Miller County. Investigators used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area. McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at the motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan
Judge orders Missouri restaurant to temporarily close over mask dispute
Amazon fulfillment center in Republic
New Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more

Latest News

The city of Marshfield is hosting “Marshfield Remembers” memorial event in honor of those who...
City of Marshfield hosts 9/11 memorial event at Patriot Park
City of Marshfield hosts 9/11 memorial event at Patriot Park
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Local agencies say KC area could welcome 625 Afghan refugees
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks