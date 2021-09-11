Advertisement

Local agencies say KC area could welcome 625 Afghan refugees

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Resettlement agencies in the Kansas City area have told the federal government that they have the capacity to welcome 625 refugees from Afghanistan.

The Kansas City Star reports that three organizations designated by the U.S. State Department as resettlement agencies submitted the figure in a proposal to the agency in late August.

The agencies are Della Lamb Community Center, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

But Della Lamb Executive Director Ryan Hudnall said the figure is subject to change depending on who chooses to come to Kansas and who has existing relationships in the area.

