Seymour, Mo. community gathers for 49th annual apple festival

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks the third and final day of the 49th annual Seymour Apple Festival.

The festival dates back to 1973 to celebrate the city’s apple harvest. More than 100 craftsmen and vendors made way to this year’s event.

The festival is an outdoor event, with family entertainment daily. It is known to bring in more than 15,000 people from surrounding communities. Some families even plan their family reunions around this event.

If you’re interested in checking it out, there will be live music on the main stage Saturday starting at 7:30. For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.

