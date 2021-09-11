Advertisement

Stone County holds 9.11K Memorial Walk in remembrance of 9/11 victims

Stone County and several other communities around the Ozarks are commemorating two decades...
Stone County and several other communities around the Ozarks are commemorating two decades since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County and several other communities around the Ozarks are commemorating two decades since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Firefighters from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and surrounding community members gathered Saturday to participate in a 9.11K Memorial Walk. The walk stretched from the Dollar General in Kimberling City to Stone County’s Fire Station 1 in Branson West.

After completing the walk, participants rang a bell and read a name of a first responder who died during the Sept. 11 attacks. Organizers say the event was meant to remember the victims and honor those who serve.

The event was held on Sept. 11 for the second straight year. It started last year after an annual stair climb went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shared updates throughout the event via Facebook.

