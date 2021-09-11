Two wanted for questioning in Douglas County investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men for questioning in connection a criminal investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Randall Redding and Roger Christ. They are wanted for questioning for burglary, property damage, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle on V Highway.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.