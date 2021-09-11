Advertisement

Two wanted for questioning in Douglas County investigation

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men for questioning in connection a criminal investigation.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men for questioning in connection a criminal investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Randall Redding and Roger Christ. They are wanted for questioning for burglary, property damage, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle on V Highway.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.

