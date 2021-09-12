Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. man charged for making threatening calls to CNN in 2018 pleads guilty

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Baxter County, Arkansas, man accused of making terroristic threats to CNN reporters in 2018 has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Benjamin Matthews, 42, pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including nine felony counts of making a terroristic threat and several misdemeanor counts for harassment. He was also sentenced Thursday in the case, per Arkansas court records.

Investigators say the threats against the CNN staff happened between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2018, according to a previous KY3 report. The content of these calls ranged from general harassment, threat of bodily injury, and calls threatening the life of a CNN journalist. More than 40 such calls had been received by CNN from the same person.

An additional investigation found Matthews had made other recent phone calls to another television network, as well as to various public officials and organizations. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Atlanta Police Department to trace calls to a cell phone registered to Matthews.

There were several delays in the trial ahead of Matthews’ recent plea, including orders for a continuance in July 2019 and a mental evaluation in Feb. 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation
J.T. McLean.
Investigation moves forward after man, suspected multiple deaths in central Missouri, found dead in South Dakota
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with finding two men...
Two wanted for questioning in Douglas County investigation
Judge orders Missouri restaurant to temporarily close over mask dispute

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
St. Louis nightspot’s license suspended over shootings
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts annual 9/11 memorial stair climb in Springfield
Kaylee Louis-Elliott.
Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing teen
Hundreds of people gather at Plaster Statium at Missouri State University to honor the lives of...
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts annual 9/11 memorial stair climb in Springfield