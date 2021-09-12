Advertisement

Camdenton bartender dies after being struck by utility vehicle last weekend

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A bartender of a Camdenton restaurant has died after he was struck by a utility vehicle last weekend.

Bulldogs Beach House Bar and Grill announced Sunday that bartender J.T. Keating has died at the age of 65. He was lovingly referred to as “The Captain.”

The restaurant released the following statement via Facebook:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened in the evening hours of Sept. 3. Investigators say a 78-year-old driver in a utility vehicle struck Keating, in addition to a parked vehicle and a residence in the 100 block of Teton Lane.

The restaurant closed for several days following the crash while Keating battled critical injuries.

“JT “the Captain” Keating was our “grumpy old man” with a heart of pure gold. He will be missed by so many and Bulldogs will never be the same without him. We were so blessed to have him apart of our family here for so many years. We are heart broken, continued prayers for all involved are greatly appreciated,” said the restaurant.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

