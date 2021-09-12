Greene County 4-H displays 9-11 exhibit at the Historic Fox Theatre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County 4-H Youth Development program displayed its ‘Reflections of 9-11′ exhibit at the Historic Fox Theatre in Springfield over the weekend to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Organizers said it took them more than a year to get the project up and running and they talked to countless first responders in the Ozarks, even some who were at ground zero on 9/11.

Maya Hufman, the president of Greene County 4-H Teen Council, said this event aimed to unite the country.

“We were uniting because we all felt pain,” said Hufman. “These stories are really helping us connect with those people. Really bring that out, and show how important this is to our younger generations, and people who may have not necessarily realized how important it is, and how much it changed us as Americans.”

The exhibit consists of a series of interviews from first responders, art, and a longform video that was put on in the theatre.

Monte Sontheiner is a member of Greene County 4-H who did many of the interviews. He said getting people’s reactions was very eye-opening.

“It was really real. I’d say it was very deep and emotional for a lot of people,” said Sontheiner. “I think 9/11 should always be remembered. We need to remember our past because it’s always going to affect our future.”

Hufman said we need to tell these stories because it changed everyone’s lives.

“We need to pass down in our future generations because to how it affected them, and how it affected America,” said Hufman.

Karla Deaver, 4-H Youth Development Specialist, said one of the main points of this event was to make you feel something, rather than just reading about 9/11.

“But when you are actually talking with someone who was there, that has an impact, they’re going to remember that far more,” said Deaver. “So they’re not just going to read about the history of that event and its significance to our country. They’re going to feel it.”

Event organizers also hosted a candlelight remembrance in the central square on 9-11.

For more information on Greene County 4-H, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.