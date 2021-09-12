Missouri Institute of Natural Science celebrates 20 years since discovery of Riverbluff Cave

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Institute of Natural Science is celebrating 20 years since the discovery of the Riverbluff Cave in southwest Greene County.

Organizers celebrated the anniversary with presentations and other family-friendly activities. A celebration Saturday also consisted of food trucks and raffles for books, fossils, minerals, and a free tour in Riverbluff cave.

More than 400 people gathered Saturday to celebrate the cave’s 20th anniversary.

“The cave has done so much for science, education, and our community and it wouldn’t be possible without you our friends who continue to visit and support the museum,” said Matt Forir, director of the Missouri Institute of Natural Science. “So I want to take this moment to say thanks for being part of my dream. Keep visiting and keep being our friends and we will keep bringing you the biggest, best and most exciting discoveries on this planet.”

Forir offered presentations on how Riverbluff Cave was discovered and what explorers found that first day.

Riverbluff Cave is a privately owned research cave by the Missouri Institute of Natural Science. The cave was discovered in Sept. 2001. For more on the history of the cave, CLICK HERE.

