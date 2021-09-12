Missouri state leaders, lawmakers commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
(KY3) - The United States is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the deadliest terror strike on U.S. soil.
All told, 2,977 Americans lost their lives during the attacks.
Several state leaders, representatives and senators representing Missouri have issued statements on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Gov. Mike Parson
Attorney General Eric Schmitt
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt
“It has been 20 years since America suffered its worst attack on U.S. soil in history. For the families of the victims, it has been two decades of birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and weddings without their loved ones. For the first responders who rushed into danger to save lives, it has been two decades of painful memories of the losses they suffered and trauma they endured. And for the service men and women who responded to the attacks, it has been two decades of tremendous courage and sacrifice, and steadfast resolve to keep our country safe. As we mark this anniversary, I hope we will all continue to pray for everyone whose life has been profoundly impacted by the attacks that day.
“The 9/11 terrorists targeted our country because of our values and what we stand for. They continue to target us because we stand for freedom and democracy in the world. We remain vigilant against the threats we face and are grateful for those who work tirelessly to protect us, including our first responders, military, and intelligence officials. It is the job of the Congress to make sure they have the support and resources they need to carry out their missions.”
Rep. Billy Long
Rep. Vicky Hartzler
Hartzler also spoke to KY3 on the impact of the attacks during a visit to Springfield on Saturday:
“Not only the worst of mankind but the best of mankind and all of the heroes that stepped up and sacrifice for their fellow man to save their lives will be the firefighters and police officers those heroes in flight 93 and those soldiers who from that day forward have gone to protect us defend us and make sure that we never have another attack in our homeland.
Rep. Cori Bush
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver
