Missouri state leaders, lawmakers commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

(KY3) - The United States is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the deadliest terror strike on U.S. soil.

All told, 2,977 Americans lost their lives during the attacks.

Several state leaders, representatives and senators representing Missouri have issued statements on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Gov. Mike Parson

On September 11, 2001, we suffered a great loss, but fear did not overcome us and tragedy did not break us, and we will never forget. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 11, 2021

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Today, on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we remember the thousands of innocent lives lost, honor the sacrifices and bravery of our first responders, and commemorate the strength and resiliency of this great nation. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/JepngJnoLX — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) September 11, 2021

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

Our prayers continue for all of the victims, their families, and the survivors of 9/11. May God continue to watch over us and bless our great nation. #September11th — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2021

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

“It has been 20 years since America suffered its worst attack on U.S. soil in history. For the families of the victims, it has been two decades of birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and weddings without their loved ones. For the first responders who rushed into danger to save lives, it has been two decades of painful memories of the losses they suffered and trauma they endured. And for the service men and women who responded to the attacks, it has been two decades of tremendous courage and sacrifice, and steadfast resolve to keep our country safe. As we mark this anniversary, I hope we will all continue to pray for everyone whose life has been profoundly impacted by the attacks that day.

“The 9/11 terrorists targeted our country because of our values and what we stand for. They continue to target us because we stand for freedom and democracy in the world. We remain vigilant against the threats we face and are grateful for those who work tirelessly to protect us, including our first responders, military, and intelligence officials. It is the job of the Congress to make sure they have the support and resources they need to carry out their missions.”

Rep. Billy Long

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we pause to honor those that died and those that went to war against terrorism.



I pray for all the victims of 9/11, their families, friends, and first responders, as well as the service members that died and were injured in the war that followed. pic.twitter.com/v4cLwJ2vUS — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) September 11, 2021

Rep. Vicky Hartzler

May we be forever vigilant and carry the mantel of courage and patriotism borne by those who have gone before so our country can continue to stand as a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world.



And, may God continue to bless the United States of America. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) September 11, 2021

Hartzler also spoke to KY3 on the impact of the attacks during a visit to Springfield on Saturday:

“Not only the worst of mankind but the best of mankind and all of the heroes that stepped up and sacrifice for their fellow man to save their lives will be the firefighters and police officers those heroes in flight 93 and those soldiers who from that day forward have gone to protect us defend us and make sure that we never have another attack in our homeland.

Rep. Cori Bush

Today we mourn the lives lost on September 11th, 2001 — and the thousands who have passed away from cancer and other illnesses connected to the attacks.



We hold them and their families in our hearts forever. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) September 11, 2021

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

On this day, let us mourn with the families who lost loved ones, honor the victims who are no longer with us, and show gratitude to the first responders and service members who have sacrificed so much since. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) September 11, 2021

