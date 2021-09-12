National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts annual 9/11 memorial stair climb in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people will gather Sunday at Plaster Statium at Missouri State University to honor the lives of first responders who were lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Participants will climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Climbers will receive a tag that has the name and a picture of a firefighter who lost their life in the attacks.

“Fire services is a very small community, a very tight family is probably the best way to put it. So when you see your family members, they might be extended family, you still feel that emotion, that hardship because you understand what they do on the daily basis and what they’re going through,” said Jim Lutton with the Battlefield Fire Department. “I could never pretend to understand what they went through that day. But I can do this to honor what they did.”

The climb isn’t just for firefighters. It’s for anyone who wants to honor those fallen heroes. 343 firefighters were killed in the attacks.

“This is a way for people to ensure we never forget,” said Executive Director National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Ron Siarnicki. “We never forget the sacrifices that firefighters and police officers and EMTs and other public safety officers make each and every day and keeping our community safe. It’s tough out there. And there’s a lot of tragedy that occurs and we’re dealing with people’s worst days.”

This event is not a competition or race, just an opportunity to take time and honor those who served. The money raised at this event will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

