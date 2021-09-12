Advertisement

Shelley-to-Lane lifts Missouri State past Central Arkansas

MSU vs. Central Arkansas
MSU vs. Central Arkansas(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley connected with Xavier Lane for the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to defeat Central Arkansas 43-34 on Saturday night.

After Central Arkansas took a 34-30 lead on a Breylin Smith 71-yard pass to Tyler Hudson with 2:14 remaining, Shelley drove Missouri State 69 yards in seven plays, culminated by the 26-yard touchdown pass to Lane for a 37-34 lead. Tylar Wiltz then scored on a pick-6 on the game’s final play.

Missouri State (1-1) led for most of the game but had to rally after letting a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away.

Shelley completed 18 of 36 passes for 231 yards. Nine of his completions went to Lane for 148 yards.

Smith was 25-of-38 passing for 332 yards for Central Arkansas (0-2). He had two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lujuan Winningham had 10 receptions for 144 yards.

Missouri State’s Kevon Latulas was the game’s leading rusher with 98 yards on 10 carries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says David Ray Williams, 37, of Seymour, died in the shooting.
Webster County manhunt Thursday ends with death of suspect; officer-involved shooting under investigation
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan
Judge orders Missouri restaurant to temporarily close over mask dispute
Smoke lingers into at least Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hazy and hot once again for Sunday

Latest News

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, applauds in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador...
Polanco homers twice, Twins hit 5 HRs in 9-2 win over Royals
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his...
Rodriguez’s 4 TDs help Kentucky hold off Missouri 35-28
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with Dalton Wagner (78) after scoring a...
Arkansas manhandles No. 15 Texas, 40-21
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Arenado hits 30th homer to rally Cardinals to 6-4 win over Reds