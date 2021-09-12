Springfield bomb squad recovers ‘possible explosive device’ from McDaniel Lake

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bomb squad from the Springfield Police Department recovered a “possible explosive device” found by two fishermen Sunday morning at McDaniel Lake, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unknown what exactly the device was at this time, but investigators are looking into it and say there is no threat to the community.

Two fishermen found the device earlier Sunday morning near McDaniel Lake while magnetic fishing, an activity that consists of searching for metal objects submerged in lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. They located the device, then alerted authorities to the scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department Bomb Squad and Springfield City Utilities all responded to the bridge by McDaniel Lake. After securing the area, the bomb squad removed the device from the lake.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities are expected to clear the scene in the next few hours.

It’s unknown if the device is connected to any criminal activity, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

