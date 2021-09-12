Advertisement

Springfield bomb squad recovers ‘possible explosive device’ from McDaniel Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bomb squad from the Springfield Fire Department recovered a “possible explosive device” found by two fishermen Sunday morning at McDaniel Lake, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say there is no threat to the community.

Two fishermen found a suspicious device earlier Sunday morning near McDaniel Lake while magnetic fishing, an activity that consists of searching for metal objects submerged in lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. They located the device, which they believed to be a grenade, then alerted authorities to the scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad and Springfield City Utilities all responded to the bridge by McDaniel Lake. After securing the area, the bomb squad removed the device from the lake and blew it up using precautions.

James Newton, a frequent magnet fisher around the Ozarks, said his discovery Sunday caught him by surprise.

“I was kind of in shock, then I was so nervous I was shaking. Everybody around me was shaking,” said Newton.

No injuries have been reported and the scene is clear. It’s unknown if the device is connected to any criminal activity, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

Still hot and dry to start the week