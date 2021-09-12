St. Louis nightspot’s license suspended over shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A downtown St. Louis nightspot accused of flouting local COVID-19 mask and social distancing rules has had its liquor license suspended after one official concluded that shootings outside made it a health and safety threat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspension of Reign Restaurant’s license will last at least until hearings before city Lquor Control Chief Myles McDonnell resume Sept. 27.

He suspended the license after opening hearings Friday. Area residents have complained for months, but an attorney argued that the nightspot can’t be held responsible for what happens outside.

The city shut Reign down in October 2020 and again in December 2020 over alleged COVID-19 violations.

