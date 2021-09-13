Douglas County deputies arrest man for sex crimes involving a child

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Willow Springs, Mo. man faces child molestations charges.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Collins, 40. He faces charges for statutory sodomy and child molestation charges. A judge set bond at $25,000.

Investigators say the victim was under 12-years-old. A judge ordered him without contact with any children under the age of 17-years-old.

