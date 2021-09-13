Advertisement

Douglas County deputies arrest man for sex crimes involving a child

Deputies arrested Jeremy Collins, 40.
Deputies arrested Jeremy Collins, 40.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Willow Springs, Mo. man faces child molestations charges.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Collins, 40. He faces charges for statutory sodomy and child molestation charges. A judge set bond at $25,000.

Investigators say the victim was under 12-years-old. A judge ordered him without contact with any children under the age of 17-years-old.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Louis-Elliott.
UPDATE: Teen found safe after being reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
generic
Springfield bomb squad recovers ‘possible explosive device’ from McDaniel Lake
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Fisherman catches Grenade at McDaniel Lake, Springfield bomb squad responds
Fishermen ‘shocked’ after finding suspected explosive in McDaniel Lake
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Camdenton bartender dies after being struck by utility vehicle last weekend

Latest News

Cody J. Westmoreland, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action,...
Prosecutor charges second man in deadly shooting outside Springfield convenience store in mid-August
Nixa Chamber of Commerce
Nixa, Republic businesses facing labor shortages
Teenager dies in fiery crash in Webster County
Monett schools accommodate to 20 different languages present throughout the district