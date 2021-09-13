Advertisement

Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board on Monday recommended the governor commute the death sentence of convicted killer Julius Jones, who has maintained his innocence in a case that has garnered national attention.

The board voted 3-1 to recommend Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison after one of its five members recused himself. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will ultimately decide the fate of Jones, who claims he was framed for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones’ case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

___

This story has been updated to correct the second paragraph to say that board recommended his sentence be commuted to life in prison, not life without parole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Louis-Elliott.
UPDATE: Teen found safe after being reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
generic
Springfield bomb squad recovers ‘possible explosive device’ from McDaniel Lake
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Camdenton bartender dies after being struck by utility vehicle last weekend
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
Fisherman catches Grenade at McDaniel Lake, Springfield bomb squad responds
Fishermen ‘shocked’ after finding suspected explosive in McDaniel Lake

Latest News

Monett schools accommodate to 20 different languages present throughout the district
Storms Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and dry to start the week
There are 20 different languages present in the Monett school district. While this opens up an...
Monett schools accommodate to 20 different languages present throughout the district
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan