One person killed in an ATV crash near Mountain Grove, Mo.

NEAR MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -An ATV crash has killed a woman from Mountain Grove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Karla Besson, 53, traveled off a road on private property about 7 miles south of Mountain Grove Sunday afternoon. The ATV hit an embankment and overturned.

Besson was pronounced dead at the scene.

