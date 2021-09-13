Advertisement

Police arrest man for firing shot in Buffalo, Mo. neighborhood

Joseph Britton, 24, of Buffalo, faces a felony unlawful use of a weapon charge.
By KY3 Staff
Sep. 13, 2021
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for firing a shot at a vehicle in a Buffalo neighborhood.

Joseph Britton, 24, of Buffalo, faces a felony unlawful use of a weapon charge. A judge set a bond at $250,000.

Officers responded on September 9 to an area near South Locust and West Dallas Street in reference to a shot fired from a vehicle. Investigators identified the vehicle as one used in a similar drive-by shooting in the county. Officers shortly arrested the man.

